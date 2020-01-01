AMD Ryzen 7 2700 vs Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
60
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
- Has 4 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
400
Ryzen 3 3300X +22%
486
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +47%
3395
2312
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2181
Ryzen 3 3300X +22%
2671
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +23%
15502
12626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
937
Ryzen 3 3300X +37%
1281
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +15%
6354
5528
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 19, 2018
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|299 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
