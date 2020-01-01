AMD Ryzen 7 2700 vs Ryzen 5 1600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with 8-cores against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 5 1600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
28
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
60
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
53
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +15%
400
347
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +32%
3395
2573
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +6%
2181
2055
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +26%
15502
12258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
937
Ryzen 5 1600 +1%
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +23%
6354
5186
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 19, 2018
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|299 USD
|219 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
