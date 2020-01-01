AMD Ryzen 7 2700 vs Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
29
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
60
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
57
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +8%
400
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +26%
3395
2691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2181
Ryzen 5 2600 +3%
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +18%
15502
13192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
937
Ryzen 5 2600 +5%
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +17%
6354
5439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 19, 2018
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|299 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
23 (63.9%)
13 (36.1%)
Total votes: 36