AMD Ryzen 7 2700 vs Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700 (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3500U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
60
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 7 2700 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +12%
400
356
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +133%
3395
1459
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +9%
2181
1994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +119%
15502
7094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +52%
937
617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +139%
6354
2661
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 19, 2018
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|299 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
