We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700 (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3500U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3500U and 2700
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 7 2700 – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer - released 8 months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +133%
3395
Ryzen 5 3500U
1459
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +9%
2181
Ryzen 5 3500U
1994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +119%
15502
Ryzen 5 3500U
7094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +139%
6354
Ryzen 5 3500U
2661

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 2700 and Ryzen 5 3500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 19, 2018 January 6, 2019
Launch price 299 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen+ Zen+
Socket AM4 FP5
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 21x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 4.8 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 12 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 15 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Ryzen 7 2700?
