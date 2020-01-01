AMD Ryzen 7 2700 vs Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
60
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
69
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
400
Ryzen 5 3600 +18%
471
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3395
Ryzen 5 3600 +4%
3517
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2181
Ryzen 5 3600 +16%
2535
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15502
Ryzen 5 3600 +15%
17792
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
937
Ryzen 5 3600 +32%
1241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6354
Ryzen 5 3600 +15%
7335
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 19, 2018
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|299 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
