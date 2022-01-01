Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 2700 or Ryzen 5 5600: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 5 5600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600 and 2700
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600
  • Newer - released 3-years and 11-months later
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1531 vs 1016 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700
1062
Ryzen 5 5600 +43%
1514
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700
8951
Ryzen 5 5600 +20%
10712
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700
2199
Ryzen 5 5600 +47%
3243
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700
15836
Ryzen 5 5600 +37%
21740
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700
1024
Ryzen 5 5600 +51%
1545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700
6811
Ryzen 5 5600 +14%
7743
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 2700 and Ryzen 5 5600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 19, 2018 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen+ Vermeer
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 35x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.8 billions -
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600 or Ryzen 7 2700?
