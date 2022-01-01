AMD Ryzen 7 2700 vs Ryzen 5 5600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 5 5600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
42
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
73
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
60
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600
- Newer - released 3-years and 11-months later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1531 vs 1016 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1062
Ryzen 5 5600 +43%
1514
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8951
Ryzen 5 5600 +20%
10712
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2199
Ryzen 5 5600 +47%
3243
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15836
Ryzen 5 5600 +37%
21740
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1024
Ryzen 5 5600 +51%
1545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6811
Ryzen 5 5600 +14%
7743
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 19, 2018
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen+
|Vermeer
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
Cast your vote
3 (15%)
17 (85%)
Total votes: 20