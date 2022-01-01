AMD Ryzen 7 2700 vs Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
61
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
42
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Newer - released 3-years later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 54% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1511 vs 981 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1065
Ryzen 5 5600G +40%
1495
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8958
Ryzen 5 5600G +26%
11272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2208
Ryzen 5 5600G +45%
3203
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15799
Ryzen 5 5600G +26%
19950
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
987
Ryzen 5 5600G +54%
1518
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6678
Ryzen 5 5600G +15%
7663
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 19, 2018
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen+
|Cezanne
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|448
|TMUs
|-
|28
|ROPs
|-
|7
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
