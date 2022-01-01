Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 2700 or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 2700
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Newer - released 3-years later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • 54% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1511 vs 981 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700
1065
Ryzen 5 5600G +40%
1495
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700
8958
Ryzen 5 5600G +26%
11272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700
2208
Ryzen 5 5600G +45%
3203
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700
15799
Ryzen 5 5600G +26%
19950
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700
987
Ryzen 5 5600G +54%
1518
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700
6678
Ryzen 5 5600G +15%
7663
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 2700 and Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 19, 2018 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen+ Cezanne
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 39x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.8 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1900 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 2700
n/a
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 7 2700?
