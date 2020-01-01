Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 2700 or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 2700 vs Ryzen 5 5600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
  • Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700
3395
Ryzen 5 5600X +27%
4308
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700
937
Ryzen 5 5600X +74%
1631
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700
6354
Ryzen 5 5600X +22%
7782

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 19, 2018 October 8, 2020
Launch price 299 USD 299 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen+ Zen 3
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 37x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.8 billions -
Fabrication Process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 7 2700?
