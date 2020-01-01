AMD Ryzen 7 2700E vs Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700E with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700E
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
385
Ryzen 5 3600 +22%
471
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3020
Ryzen 5 3600 +16%
3517
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2369
Ryzen 5 3600 +7%
2535
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14608
Ryzen 5 3600 +22%
17792
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
959
Ryzen 5 3600 +29%
1241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6378
Ryzen 5 3600 +15%
7335
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 11, 2018
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700E official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
