AMD Ryzen 7 2700E vs Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700E with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700E
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 45 vs 95 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
385
Ryzen 5 3600X +27%
489
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3020
Ryzen 5 3600X +28%
3854
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2369
Ryzen 5 3600X +13%
2675
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14608
Ryzen 5 3600X +25%
18308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
959
Ryzen 5 3600X +30%
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6378
Ryzen 5 3600X +8%
6869
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 11, 2018
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700E official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
