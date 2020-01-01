Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 2700E or Ryzen 5 3600X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 2700E vs Ryzen 5 3600X

AMD Ryzen 7 2700E
AMD Ryzen 7 2700E
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700E with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600X and 2700E
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700E
  • Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 45 vs 95 Watt
  • Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Newer - released 10 months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700E
3020
Ryzen 5 3600X +28%
3854
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700E
2369
Ryzen 5 3600X +13%
2675
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700E
14608
Ryzen 5 3600X +25%
18308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 2700E and Ryzen 5 3600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 11, 2018 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 249 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen+ Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 38x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.8 billions 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 95 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 2700E official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Ryzen 7 2700E?
EnglishРусский