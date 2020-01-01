AMD Ryzen 7 2700U vs Ryzen 5 2500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700U against the 2 GHz Ryzen 5 2500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700U +4%
362
348
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700U +10%
1421
1290
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1686
Ryzen 5 2500U +10%
1856
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6581
6586
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
702
Ryzen 5 2500U +10%
771
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2240
Ryzen 5 2500U +21%
2711
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 26, 2017
|October 26, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen
|Zen
|Socket
|FP5
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 10
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
