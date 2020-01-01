Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 2700U or Ryzen 5 3500U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 2700U vs Ryzen 5 3500U

AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700U against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3500U and 2700U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
  • Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700U
1707
Ryzen 5 3500U +18%
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700U
2258
Ryzen 5 3500U +21%
2727

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 2700U and Ryzen 5 3500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 26, 2017 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen Zen+
Socket FP5 FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 10 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 21x
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 2700U official page AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Ryzen 7 2700U?
EnglishРусский