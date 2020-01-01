AMD Ryzen 7 2700U vs Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700U against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700U +2%
371
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1448
Ryzen 5 3500U +3%
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1707
Ryzen 5 3500U +18%
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6650
Ryzen 5 3500U +8%
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700U +17%
723
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2258
Ryzen 5 3500U +21%
2727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 26, 2017
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP5
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 10
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700U and Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700U and Ryzen 5 4500U
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700U and Ryzen 7 4700U
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700U and Intel Core i5 1035G1
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and Ryzen 5 4500U
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and Intel Core i5 10210U
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and Intel Core i5 1035G7
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and Ryzen 3 3200U
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and Ryzen 3 4300U