AMD Ryzen 7 2700U vs Ryzen 5 4500U

AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700U with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4500U and 2700U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • Newer - released 2 years and 2 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700U
1448
Ryzen 5 4500U +39%
2018
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700U
1707
Ryzen 5 4500U +46%
2485
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700U
6650
Ryzen 5 4500U +71%
11369
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700U
2258
Ryzen 5 4500U +94%
4376

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 2700U and Ryzen 5 4500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 26, 2017 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen Zen 2
Socket FP5 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 10 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 6
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 23x
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions -
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 2700U official page AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 7 2700U?
