AMD Ryzen 7 2700U vs Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700U with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Newer - released 2 years and 2 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
371
Ryzen 5 4500U +20%
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1448
Ryzen 5 4500U +39%
2018
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1707
Ryzen 5 4500U +46%
2485
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6650
Ryzen 5 4500U +71%
11369
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
723
Ryzen 5 4500U +47%
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2258
Ryzen 5 4500U +94%
4376
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 26, 2017
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP5
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 10
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
