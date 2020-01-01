AMD Ryzen 7 2700X vs Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700X with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Has 4 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 2700X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
411
Ryzen 3 3300X +20%
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700X +70%
3988
2341
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2449
Ryzen 3 3300X +12%
2735
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700X +38%
17738
12872
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1067
Ryzen 3 3300X +23%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700X +25%
6944
5570
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 19, 2018
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|329 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|85°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
