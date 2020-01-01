Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 2700X or Ryzen 5 2600: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X vs Ryzen 5 2600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700X with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 2700X – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700X +45%
3910
Ryzen 5 2600
2691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700X +7%
2402
Ryzen 5 2600
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700X +32%
17360
Ryzen 5 2600
13192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700X +25%
6815
Ryzen 5 2600
5439

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 19, 2018 September 11, 2018
Launch price 329 USD 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen+ Zen+
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 34x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.8 billions 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 12 nm 12 nm
TDP 105 W 65 W
Max. temperature 85°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

