AMD Ryzen 7 2700X vs Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700X with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 3400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 2700X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
408
407
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700X +103%
3910
1923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700X +2%
2402
2349
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700X +84%
17360
9423
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700X +9%
1054
968
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700X +77%
6815
3844
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 19, 2018
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|329 USD
|149 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|85°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
