AMD Ryzen 7 2700X vs Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700X with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 7 2700X – 95 vs 105 Watt
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
411
Ryzen 5 3600X +21%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700X +2%
3988
3923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2449
Ryzen 5 3600X +9%
2678
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17738
Ryzen 5 3600X +4%
18392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1067
Ryzen 5 3600X +20%
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6944
Ryzen 5 3600X +1%
7029
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 19, 2018
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|329 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|85°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
