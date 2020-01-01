AMD Ryzen 7 2700X vs Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700X with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 2700X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
408
Ryzen 5 5600X +45%
593
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3910
Ryzen 5 5600X +10%
4308
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2402
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17360
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1054
Ryzen 5 5600X +55%
1631
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6815
Ryzen 5 5600X +14%
7782
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 19, 2018
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|329 USD
|299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|85°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1