AMD Ryzen 7 3700U vs Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U +17%
343
294
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U +154%
1513
595
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U +7%
2045
1909
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U +80%
7365
4094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
654
Ryzen 3 3200U +12%
734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U +55%
2404
1549
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP5
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 10
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U and Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U and Intel Core i5 10210U
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U and Intel Core i5 1035G1
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U and AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U and Intel Core i7 1065G7
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U and Intel Core i5 1035G1
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U and AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U and Intel Core i3 10110U