AMD Ryzen 7 3700U vs Ryzen 3 4300U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 3 4300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4300U and 3700U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
  • Newer - released 1 year later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U
2045
Ryzen 3 4300U +18%
2403
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U
2404
Ryzen 3 4300U +32%
3164

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U and Ryzen 3 4300U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2019 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen+ Zen 2
Socket FP5 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 10 Radeon Vega 5

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 27x
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions -
Fabrication Process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16

