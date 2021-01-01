AMD Ryzen 7 3700U vs Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1013 vs 786 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
925
Ryzen 3 5300U +20%
1109
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3915
Ryzen 3 5300U +18%
4632
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2008
Ryzen 3 5300U +21%
2425
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7350
Ryzen 3 5300U +38%
10142
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
782
Ryzen 3 5300U +29%
1011
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2686
Ryzen 3 5300U +22%
3288
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP5
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 10
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Vega 10
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|384
|TMUs
|40
|24
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|10
|-
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
