Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 3700U or Ryzen 3 5400U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 3700U vs Ryzen 3 5400U

AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
AMD Ryzen 3 5400U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5400U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5400U and 3700U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5400U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • 59% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1252 vs 786 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U
2008
Ryzen 3 5400U +45%
2904
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U
7350
Ryzen 3 5400U +62%
11923
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U
2686
Ryzen 3 5400U +49%
3989

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U and Ryzen 3 5400U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2019 January 7, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen+ Zen 3
Socket FP5 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 10 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 26x
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions -
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 10 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 640 384
TMUs 40 24
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 10 -
TGP 10 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 3700U
1.664 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5400U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page AMD Ryzen 3 5400U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
2. Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
3. Intel Core i5 10210U vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
4. Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
5. AMD Ryzen 3 4300U vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
6. Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
7. AMD Ryzen 3 5300U vs AMD Ryzen 3 5400U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5400U or Ryzen 7 3700U?
EnglishРусский