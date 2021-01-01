AMD Ryzen 7 3700U vs Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 3400G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 913 vs 777 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
346
Ryzen 5 3400G +21%
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1512
Ryzen 5 3400G +31%
1977
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2062
Ryzen 5 3400G +16%
2394
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7468
Ryzen 5 3400G +28%
9531
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
785
Ryzen 5 3400G +18%
925
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2877
Ryzen 5 3400G +24%
3579
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|149 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 10
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1