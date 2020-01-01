AMD Ryzen 7 3700U vs Ryzen 5 3550H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3550H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
343
Ryzen 5 3550H +4%
356
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1474
Ryzen 5 3550H +13%
1664
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2014
Ryzen 5 3550H +5%
2106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7335
Ryzen 5 3550H +10%
8098
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U +19%
646
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U +29%
2343
1810
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP5
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 10
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
