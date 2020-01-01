AMD Ryzen 7 3700U vs Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 15 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 10
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Around 11.92 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
343
Ryzen 5 3600X +43%
489
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1474
Ryzen 5 3600X +161%
3854
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2014
Ryzen 5 3600X +33%
2675
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7335
Ryzen 5 3600X +150%
18308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
646
Ryzen 5 3600X +93%
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2343
Ryzen 5 3600X +193%
6869
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|249 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 10
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
- Intel Core i7 10510U or AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U or Ryzen 7 3700U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U or Ryzen 7 3700U
- Intel Core i7 10750H or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 10600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X or Ryzen 5 3600X