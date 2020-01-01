Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 3700U or Ryzen 5 3600X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 3700U vs Ryzen 5 3600X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
  • Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 15 vs 95 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 10
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Newer - released 6 months later
  • Around 11.92 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U
1474
Ryzen 5 3600X +161%
3854
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U
2014
Ryzen 5 3600X +33%
2675
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U
7335
Ryzen 5 3600X +150%
18308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U
2343
Ryzen 5 3600X +193%
6869

Specs

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2019 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 249 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen+ Zen 2
Socket FP5 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 10 No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 38x
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 95 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Ryzen 7 3700U?
