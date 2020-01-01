Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 3700U or Ryzen 5 4600H: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 3700U vs Ryzen 5 4600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600H and 3700U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 957 vs 831 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U
1484
Ryzen 5 4600H +120%
3272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U
1999
Ryzen 5 4600H +23%
2456
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U
7188
Ryzen 5 4600H +106%
14781
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U
2794
Ryzen 5 4600H +39%
3892

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U and Ryzen 5 4600H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2019 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen+ Zen 2
Socket FP5 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 10 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 30x
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions -
Fabrication Process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 45 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or Ryzen 7 3700U?
