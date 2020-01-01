AMD Ryzen 7 3700U vs Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 957 vs 831 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
343
Ryzen 5 4600H +29%
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1484
Ryzen 5 4600H +120%
3272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1999
Ryzen 5 4600H +23%
2456
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7188
Ryzen 5 4600H +106%
14781
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
826
Ryzen 5 4600H +16%
956
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2794
Ryzen 5 4600H +39%
3892
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP5
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 10
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
