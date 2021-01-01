Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 3700U or Ryzen 5 4600HS: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600HS and 3700U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
  • Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 35 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1104 vs 841 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U
3770
Ryzen 5 4600HS +137%
8929
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U
2014
Ryzen 5 4600HS +22%
2454
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U
7302
Ryzen 5 4600HS +100%
14607
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U
2955
Ryzen 5 4600HS +79%
5289
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U and Ryzen 5 4600HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2019 January 7, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen+ Zen 2
Socket FP5 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 10 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 30x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions -
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-35 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 10 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 640 384
TMUs 40 24
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 10 -
TGP 10 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 3700U
1.664 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 4600HS
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS or Ryzen 7 3700U?
