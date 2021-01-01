AMD Ryzen 7 3700U vs Ryzen 5 4600HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
- Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 35 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1104 vs 841 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
921
Ryzen 5 4600HS +25%
1151
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3770
Ryzen 5 4600HS +137%
8929
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2014
Ryzen 5 4600HS +22%
2454
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7302
Ryzen 5 4600HS +100%
14607
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
837
Ryzen 5 4600HS +32%
1103
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2955
Ryzen 5 4600HS +79%
5289
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|January 7, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP5
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 10
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-35 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Vega 10
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|384
|TMUs
|40
|24
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|10
|-
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1