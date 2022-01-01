Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 3700U or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 3700U vs Ryzen 5 5600H

AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 3700U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
  • Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 35 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • 59% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1369 vs 863 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U
3773
Ryzen 5 5600H +163%
9931
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U
2004
Ryzen 5 5600H +47%
2951
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U
7285
Ryzen 5 5600H +134%
17074
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U
2757
Ryzen 5 5600H +118%
6020
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U and Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2019 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Picasso Cezanne
Socket FP5 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 10 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 33x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions -
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-35 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 10 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 640 448
TMUs 40 28
ROPs 8 7
Execution Units 10 -
TGP 10 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 3700U
1.664 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 3700U and Core i5 1135G7
2. Ryzen 7 3700U and Ryzen 5 5500U
3. Ryzen 7 3700U and Ryzen 5 5600U
4. Ryzen 5 5600H and Core i7 1165G7
5. Ryzen 5 5600H and Ryzen 5 5500U
6. Ryzen 5 5600H and Core i7 12700H
7. Ryzen 5 5600H and Core i5 11300H
8. Ryzen 5 5600H and Core i5 12500H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 7 3700U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский