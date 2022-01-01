AMD Ryzen 7 3700U vs Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G – 35 vs 65 Watt
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1203 vs 798 points
- Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
928
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +36%
1264
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3836
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +143%
9304
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2023
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +33%
2683
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7376
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +124%
16497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
799
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +51%
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2824
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +133%
6570
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Picasso
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 10
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-35 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Vega 10
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|448
|TMUs
|40
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|Execution Units
|10
|-
|TGP
|10 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
