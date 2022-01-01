Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 3700U or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 3700U vs Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4650G and 3700U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1203 vs 798 points
  • Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U
7376
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +124%
16497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U and Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2019 July 21, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Picasso Zen 2
Socket FP5 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 10 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 37x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-35 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 10 Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 640 448
TMUs 40 28
ROPs 8 7
Execution Units 10 -
TGP 10 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 3700U
1.664 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12

