AMD Ryzen 7 3700U vs Ryzen 7 2700U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U against the 2.2 GHz Ryzen 7 2700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
- Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
343
Ryzen 7 2700U +8%
371
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U +4%
1513
1448
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U +20%
2045
1707
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U +11%
7365
6650
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
654
Ryzen 7 2700U +11%
723
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U +6%
2404
2258
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|October 26, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen
|Socket
|FP5
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 10
|Radeon Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|22x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U and Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U and Intel Core i5 10210U
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U and Intel Core i5 1035G1
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U and AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700U and Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700U and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700U and AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700U and Intel Core i5 1035G1