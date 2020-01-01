Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 3700U or Ryzen 7 2700U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 3700U vs Ryzen 7 2700U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U against the 2.2 GHz Ryzen 7 2700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2700U and 3700U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
  • Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U +20%
2045
Ryzen 7 2700U
1707
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700U +11%
7365
Ryzen 7 2700U
6650
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U and Ryzen 7 2700U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2019 October 26, 2017
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen+ Zen
Socket FP5 FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 10 Radeon Vega 10

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 22x
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 12 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page AMD Ryzen 7 2700U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 2700U or Ryzen 7 3700U?
