AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +25%
494
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +237%
4905
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +22%
2739
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +220%
23213
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +39%
1295
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +194%
8633
2933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|329 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
