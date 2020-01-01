Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 3700X or Ryzen 3 3200GE: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 3 3200GE

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE
AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 3 3200GE with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200GE and 3700X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Has 31 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
  • Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +20%
2667
Ryzen 3 3200GE
2217
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +204%
22742
Ryzen 3 3200GE
7482
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +223%
8465
Ryzen 3 3200GE
2623

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 3 3200GE

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 September 30, 2019
Launch price 329 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 4
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 1MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 35 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE or Ryzen 7 3700X?
