AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Newer - released 10 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
494
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +110%
4905
2341
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2739
2735
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +80%
23213
12872
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1295
Ryzen 3 3300X +1%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +55%
8633
5570
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|329 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
