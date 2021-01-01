Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 3700X or Ryzen 3 5300G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 3 5300G

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores against the 4.0 GHz Ryzen 3 5300G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300G and 3700X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +21%
1335
Ryzen 3 5300G
1101
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +357%
12094
Ryzen 3 5300G
2646
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X
2657
Ryzen 3 5300G +15%
3044
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +62%
22502
Ryzen 3 5300G
13931
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +67%
8355
Ryzen 3 5300G
4989

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 3 5300G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 April 13, 2021
Launch price 329 USD 150 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 4.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 40x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock - 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1500 MHz
Shading Units - 384
TMUs - 24
ROPs - 8
TGP - 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300G or Ryzen 7 3700X?
