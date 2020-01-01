AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3500U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Around 11.92 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +39%
494
356
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +229%
4793
1459
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +34%
2667
1994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +221%
22742
7094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +107%
1280
617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +218%
8465
2661
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|329 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
