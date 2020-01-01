Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 3700X or Ryzen 5 3500U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 5 3500U

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3500U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Newer - released 6 months later
  • Around 11.92 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +229%
4793
Ryzen 5 3500U
1459
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +34%
2667
Ryzen 5 3500U
1994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +221%
22742
Ryzen 5 3500U
7094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +107%
1280
Ryzen 5 3500U
617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +218%
8465
Ryzen 5 3500U
2661

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 January 6, 2019
Launch price 329 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket AM4 FP5
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 21x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 15 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

