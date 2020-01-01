AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 4500U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +11%
494
444
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +145%
4793
1960
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +8%
2667
2462
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +104%
22742
11129
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +21%
1280
1055
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +96%
8465
4322
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|329 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
