AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 5 4600H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3 GHz Ryzen 5 4600H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer - released 6 months later
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +45%
4905
Ryzen 5 4600H
3389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +52%
23213
Ryzen 5 4600H
15236
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +19%
1295
Ryzen 5 4600H
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +95%
8633
Ryzen 5 4600H
4431

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 January 6, 2020
Launch price 329 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 30x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions -
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

