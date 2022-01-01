Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 3700X or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 5 5500U

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 3700X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1294 vs 1094 points
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 25 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +15%
1351
Ryzen 5 5500U
1178
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +72%
12240
Ryzen 5 5500U
7132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +73%
22931
Ryzen 5 5500U
13279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +18%
1299
Ryzen 5 5500U
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +83%
8970
Ryzen 5 5500U
4895
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 2 Lucienne
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 21x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 3.8 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1800 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 3700X
n/a
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 7 3700X
2. Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
3. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Ryzen 7 3700X
4. Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
5. Intel Core i5 12600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
6. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Ryzen 5 5500U
7. Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
8. Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
9. Intel Core i5 10210U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
10. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 5 5500U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 7 3700X?
Promotion
EnglishРусский