AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 54 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
504
Ryzen 5 5600H +6%
536
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +32%
4906
3718
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2736
Ryzen 5 5600H +13%
3082
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +24%
22878
18389
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1301
Ryzen 5 5600H +7%
1390
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +27%
8708
6882
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|329 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
