AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 5 5600H

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 3700X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 54 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +32%
4906
Ryzen 5 5600H
3718
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X
2736
Ryzen 5 5600H +13%
3082
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +24%
22878
Ryzen 5 5600H
18389
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +27%
8708
Ryzen 5 5600H
6882

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 January 12, 2021
Launch price 329 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 7 3700X?
