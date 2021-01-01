AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1282 vs 1166 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +3%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +1%
2729
2702
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +43%
23210
16235
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +10%
1286
1169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +50%
8705
5806
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|329 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
