AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 7 1700X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 1700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 7 1700X – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 7.94 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
494
333
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4793
3246
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +30%
2667
2047
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22742
15329
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +42%
1280
904
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +38%
8465
6127
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|March 2, 2017
|Launch price
|329 USD
|399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 1700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Intel Core i7 1065G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- AMD Ryzen 7 1700X and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 7 1700X and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 7 1700X and AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT