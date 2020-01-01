AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 7 1800X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 1800X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 7 1800X – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 7.94 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +24%
494
400
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +31%
4793
3651
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +23%
2667
2174
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +41%
22742
16077
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +33%
1280
960
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +42%
8465
5978
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|March 2, 2017
|Launch price
|329 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 1800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
