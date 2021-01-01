AMD Ryzen 7 3750H vs Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3750H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1013 vs 864 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
951
Ryzen 3 5300U +17%
1109
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3750H +1%
4695
4632
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2087
Ryzen 3 5300U +16%
2425
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8290
Ryzen 3 5300U +22%
10142
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
849
Ryzen 3 5300U +19%
1011
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3750H +3%
3377
3288
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|1100 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP5
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 10
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 10
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|384
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|8
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
