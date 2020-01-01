AMD Ryzen 7 3750H vs Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3750H – 15 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
346
Ryzen 5 3500U +3%
356
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3750H +21%
1765
1459
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3750H +7%
2124
1994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3750H +17%
8330
7094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3750H +34%
829
617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3750H +28%
3406
2661
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|1100 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen+
|Socket
|FP5
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 10
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
