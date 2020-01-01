Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 3750H or Ryzen 5 3500U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 3750H vs Ryzen 5 3500U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3500U and 3750H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3750H – 15 vs 35 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3750H +21%
1765
Ryzen 5 3500U
1459
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3750H +17%
8330
Ryzen 5 3500U
7094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3750H +28%
3406
Ryzen 5 3500U
2661

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H and Ryzen 5 3500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2019 January 6, 2019
Launch price 1100 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen+ Zen+
Socket FP5 FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 10 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 21x
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 12 nm 12 nm
TDP 35 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12

