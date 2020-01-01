AMD Ryzen 7 3750H vs Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 10
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Around 11.92 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
346
Ryzen 5 3600 +36%
471
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1765
Ryzen 5 3600 +99%
3517
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2124
Ryzen 5 3600 +19%
2535
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8330
Ryzen 5 3600 +114%
17792
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
829
Ryzen 5 3600 +50%
1241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3406
Ryzen 5 3600 +115%
7335
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|1100 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 10
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
