AMD Ryzen 7 3750H vs Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3750H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
346
Ryzen 5 4500U +28%
444
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1765
Ryzen 5 4500U +11%
1960
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2124
Ryzen 5 4500U +16%
2462
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8330
Ryzen 5 4500U +34%
11129
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
829
Ryzen 5 4500U +27%
1055
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3406
Ryzen 5 4500U +27%
4322
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|1100 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP5
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 10
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
