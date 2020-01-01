AMD Ryzen 7 3750H vs Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H with 4-cores against the 3 GHz Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
352
Ryzen 5 4600H +29%
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1805
Ryzen 5 4600H +88%
3389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2174
Ryzen 5 4600H +15%
2507
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8570
Ryzen 5 4600H +78%
15236
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
852
Ryzen 5 4600H +28%
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3494
Ryzen 5 4600H +27%
4431
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|1100 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP5
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 10
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
Cast your vote
12 (12.5%)
84 (87.5%)
Total votes: 96
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Ryzen 7 3750H
- Ryzen 5 4500U vs Ryzen 7 3750H
- Core i5 10300H vs Ryzen 7 3750H
- Core i5 10210U vs Ryzen 7 3750H
- Core i7 1165G7 vs Ryzen 7 3750H
- Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Ryzen 5 4600H
- Ryzen 5 4500U vs Ryzen 5 4600H
- Core i5 10300H vs Ryzen 5 4600H
- Ryzen 7 4700U vs Ryzen 5 4600H
- Core i5 1035G1 vs Ryzen 5 4600H