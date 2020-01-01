Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 3750H or Ryzen 5 4600HS: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 3750H vs Ryzen 5 4600HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600HS and 3750H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1100 vs 857 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3750H
2138
Ryzen 5 4600HS +16%
2471
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3750H
8561
Ryzen 5 4600HS +67%
14327
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3750H
3225
Ryzen 5 4600HS +97%
6355

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H and Ryzen 5 4600HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2019 January 7, 2020
Launch price 1100 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen+ Zen 2
Socket FP5 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 10 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 30x
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions -
Fabrication Process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 35 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS or Ryzen 7 3750H?
