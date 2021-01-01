AMD Ryzen 7 3750H vs Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3750H – 25 vs 35 Watt
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1111 vs 849 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Ryzen 5 5500U +28%
458
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1802
Ryzen 5 5500U +45%
2618
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2122
Ryzen 5 5500U +19%
2534
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8502
Ryzen 5 5500U +64%
13952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
865
Ryzen 5 5500U +29%
1118
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3495
Ryzen 5 5500U +59%
5570
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|1100 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP5
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 10
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
