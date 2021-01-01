Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 3750H or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 3750H vs Ryzen 5 5500U

AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 3750H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3750H – 25 vs 35 Watt
  • 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1111 vs 849 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3750H
1802
Ryzen 5 5500U +45%
2618
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3750H
2122
Ryzen 5 5500U +19%
2534
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3750H
8502
Ryzen 5 5500U +64%
13952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3750H
3495
Ryzen 5 5500U +59%
5570

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H and Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 6, 2019 January 12, 2021
Launch price 1100 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen+ Zen 2
Socket FP5 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 10 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 21x
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions -
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16

