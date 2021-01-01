AMD Ryzen 7 3750H vs Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 35 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 61% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1369 vs 849 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
359
Ryzen 5 5600H +49%
536
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1803
Ryzen 5 5600H +106%
3718
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2156
Ryzen 5 5600H +43%
3082
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8451
Ryzen 5 5600H +118%
18389
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
854
Ryzen 5 5600H +63%
1390
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3516
Ryzen 5 5600H +96%
6882
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|1100 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP5
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 10
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
